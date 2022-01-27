September 20, 1958-January 21, 2022

WATERLOO-Charles A. “Chuck” Rumpza, 63, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 21, 2022 at home.

He was born September 20, 1958, in Oakes, ND, son of Leonard J. and Dorothy B. Lentsch Rumpza. Chuck graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1976. He earned a degree in mechanical drafting. Chuck worked as a machinist and assembler at Wayne Engineering Corporation. He was also a machinist at John Deere.

Chuck enjoyed working on antique tractors and automobiles. He was fascinated by all things farming and mechanical.

He is survived by his brother, Leonard L. Rumpza of Waterloo; and sister, Cythia (Naim) Mustafa of Cyprus. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and nephew, Phillip Williams.

Memorial Services: 12:00 PM Saturday, January 29 at Locke at Tower Park with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or American Diabetic Association.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, is assisting the family.