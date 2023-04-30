February 24, 1932-April 26, 2023

WATERLOO-Charles A. “Chuck” Barneson, 91, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born February 24, 1932, in Pleasant Valley, WI, son of Christian “Fred” and Helen Behlke Barneson. Chuck served in the United States Army from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1954. He married Carol D. Bell on July 18, 1959, in Waterloo.

Chuck worked for John Deere & Co. for 32 years in the core room until retiring in 1987.

He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Chuck loved watching NASCAR racing, Winston Cup racing, and wilderness shows like Mountain Men. He enjoyed going to zoos, doing bodywork on cars, and fireworks on the 4th of July.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Carol Barneson of Waterloo; two daughters, Lisa (Mike) Pedersen of Marion, and Cheryl (Jeff) Camarata of Waterloo; three grandsons, Ryan Camarata, Zach Camarata, both of Waterloo, and Kendall Pedersen of Cedar Rapids; one great-grandson, Devin Camarata; two sisters, Janice Smeltzer of Bloomington, MN, and Carol (Hal) McCabe of Eau Claire, WI.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter in infancy; one granddaughter, Megan Pedersen; and three sisters, Lorraine Herbenson, Norma Syverson, and Audrey Barneson, in infancy.

Funeral Services: 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Locke Garden View Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation starting at 1:00 PM until service time at Locke Garden View Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com Locke Garden View Chapel, 319-232-2222, is assisting the family.