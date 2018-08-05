Charlene Sharp, of Reinbeck, Iowa passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo with her loving family by her side. A visitation for Charlene will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Salem Church of Lincoln in Lincoln, Iowa. A funeral service will follow her visitation on Wednesday at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow lunch and fellowship at Maple Hill Cemetery on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. French-Hand Funeral in Reinbeck is caring for Charlene and her family. Online messages of condolence may be made to the Sharp family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Charlene Meggers, daughter of Albert and Helen (Billerbeck) Meggers was born on October 14, 1931 in rural Reinbeck, Iowa. She received her education for the first eight years in Lincoln rural school and then graduated from Reinbeck High School. On June 17, 1951 Charlene married Roland Sharp at the Salem Church of Lincoln. Charlene worked for over 23 years at Lincoln Savings Bank where she was an insurance agent. She was a member of the Salem Church of Lincoln and the Lincoln Amvet Ladies Auxiliary Post #10. Charlene was proud to be an American and the spouse of a Veteran. Charlene loved spending time with her family and friends. They meant the world to her. She was actively involved in all of her family’s lives. She enjoyed people from all walks of life and everyone was a friend to her. She loved entertaining most of all. In addition, some of her favorite things were camping, mowing the family farm, traveling to all 50 states, and visiting her loved ones all across the country. Charlene and Rolly loved camping for many decades at the Iowa State Fair. She was also a lifelong Iowa State Cyclone fan. Most of all she lived and loved her life on her farm. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Deb (Steve) Bagenstos of LaPorte City, Barb (Mike) Lindquist of Waterloo, Ron (Sherree) Sharp of Dike, Renee (Jerry) Lorenzen of Fremont, and Ryan (Mary Jane) Sharp of Norwalk; grandchildren, Jessica, Jamie, Kaity, Lauren, Nathan, Nicole, Tyler, Reece, Erin, Bailey and their spouses; 6 great grandchildren; and her sister, Luane (Loren) Lorenzen of Traer.
In addition to her loving husband Roland, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Helen Meggers and one sister, Carol.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
