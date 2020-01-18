Charlene Patterson Chestnut Buck (72) passed away at her home in Rockport, Texas (formerly of Cedar Falls) on January 7, 2020.
Services will be held Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Orchard Hill Church, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9-10 a.m. at the church followed by a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m.
Hats encouraged but not required. A private family burial will take place immediately following.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Buck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.