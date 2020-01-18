Charlene Patterson Chestnut Buck
Charlene Patterson Chestnut Buck (72) passed away at her home in Rockport, Texas (formerly of Cedar Falls) on January 7, 2020.

Services will be held Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Orchard Hill Church, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9-10 a.m. at the church followed by a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m.

Hats encouraged but not required. A private family burial will take place immediately following.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Buck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

