Charlene Patterson Chestnut Buck (72) passed away at her home in Rockport, Texas (formerly of Cedar Falls) on January 7, 2020.

Services will be held Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Orchard Hill Church, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9-10 a.m. at the church followed by a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m.