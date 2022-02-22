November 26, 1936-February 21, 2022

WATERLOO-Charlene M. Vaala, 85, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 21, 2022 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital.

She was born November 26, 1936, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Robert and Violet Grapp Bannister. Charlene graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1954. She married William “Bill” Shimek; they later divorced. She married Jerry A. Vaala on March 27, 1965, in Preston, MN; he died December 18, 2011.

Charlene worked as a legal executive secretary for Fulton, Martin, and Andres Law Firm for over 26 years, retiring in 2001. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was active in small group ministry and the alter guild. Charlene loved spending her time with her children, grandchildren, and her dog, Ginger. She also enjoyed reading, watching movies, and socializing.

She is survived by her daughters, Terry (Joel) Osmundson of Washburn‚ and Angie Andrews of Waterloo; sons, Craig (Helida) Vaala of Waterloo‚ Scott Vaala of Penrose‚ CO, and Jeff (Michele) Shimek of Georgetown‚ TX; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and sister, Roberta Wilson of Washburn.

Charlene is preceded in death by parents; step-father who raised her, Charles Fairbanks; husband, Jerry; and three grandsons, Jason Hendershot, Dillan J., and Billy J. Vaala.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Pkwy, Cedar Falls. Private family burial at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 4—7:00 PM Tuesday, February 22 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family or Cedar Bend Humane Society. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.

