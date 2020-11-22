Cedar Falls—Charlene M. Burington, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wed, Nov. 18, 2020 at her home of cancer. She was born Sept. 2, 1933 at home in Grundy County the daughter of Carl E. and Theresa Ostendorf Kroemer. She was a 1951 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. She married Harold Burington on June 1, 1952 at St. John’s American Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She and her family ran Burington Acres over 50 years. The family farm raised an award-winning Holstein milking herd, which were #2 in Iowa for milk production. Charlene was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, ceramics, animals and traveling. Survived by: her husband, Harold of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Colleen Hamel of AZ; a son, Kevin (Lisa) Burington of Janesville; two grandchildren, Matt (Jessica) Hamel of AZ and Michelle (Scott) Hall of IL. Preceded in death by: her parents. Private Family Services will be held with a family directed Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Research or Ascension Lutheran Church Radio Program. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com