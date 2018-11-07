Charlene M. Bartling

(1936-2018)
WATERLOO — Charlene Mae Bartling, 82, of Waterloo, formerly of Iowa Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.
She was born Feb. 7, 1936, in Iowa Falls, daughter of Emil and Audeen (Goodell) Mittelstadt. On Sept. 19, 1954, she married Myrln Bartling at First Christian Church in Iowa Falls. He preceded her in death in 1977.
She graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1954.
Survived by: her children, Rebecca (Brian) Pickard of Cary, Ill., Myrln (Kathy) Bartling of Iowa Falls and Verlyn (Karrie) Bartling of Vinton; her grandchildren, Andrea (Jason) Longhenry, John (Beth) Tabacsko, Travis Bartling, David Tabacsko, Amber Bartling, Dustin (Jamie) Bartling, Payton Bartling and Sydney Bartling; her great-grandchildren, Brady Wendland, Kinnick Longhenry, Chloe Wendland, Sophia Longhenry, Krissy Tabacsko, Owen Trapp, Ellie Tabacsko, Joey Tabacsko, John Bartling, Carver Bartling and Sawyer Bartling; her sister, Sheryl Tipton of Aplington; and her friend, Ron Venenga.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and her two sisters, Barbara Wagoner and Sondra Lucas.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family, which will be dispersed to the Cedar Valley Hospice and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Charlene was lovingly referred to as GG by her family. Each grand and great-grandchild received a crocheted blanket from her, made with love. Charlene was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She had a smile that all will remember and will be greatly and deeply missed.
