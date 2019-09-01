Charlene J. Price

(1945-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Charlene Joyce Price, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Aug. 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born a twin on June 16, 1945, in Temple, Texas, daughter of Bernice (Bagg) Potter. She was married on Aug. 24, 1963, in Waterloo. She got divorced in 1999.
She was a stay-at-home mom and also helped run various family businesses in the Cedar Valley area such as The Second Base downtown Cedar Falls, CJ’s Country Jammin in Black Hawk Village and Molly Maids of Waterloo. She sang in the family band. After her divorce, she moved to Des Moines. There she worked as a hostess at Applebee’s. She retired to Cedar Falls in 2009.
Survived by: her siblings, Ron (Mary) Potter of Waterloo, Sharon Kaye Hinde of Independence, her twin Marlene (John) Payne of Alabama and Mike (Connie) Potter of Waterloo; four children, Christine (John) Walters of Waterloo, Rebecca Price of Cedar Falls, Debra Jensen of Des Moines, and Mike (Mindy) Price Jr. of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Steffen Price, Huntter Walters, Hillary (Walters) Cronk, Maddie Foreman, Olivia Foreman, Tayyt Walters, Madilynn, Katelynn and Raelynn Price; and two great-grandchildren, Zayden (Foreman) Cozad, Makenna Price.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Mark Potter; and a sister, Penne Lynne Kirby.
Services: By request of Charlene, a private gathering was held with her children and grandchildren.
Condolences: may be directed to her daughter, Christine Walters, 5221 Kimball Ave., Waterloo 50701.
During her entire career she enjoyed joking and entertaining customers with her witty and fun sense of humor. She was a wonderful sister, mother and grandmother who endlessly put others before herself. Her selflessness and caring love for her children and grandchildren will be her lasting legacy.
