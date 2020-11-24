Charlene J. (Gordon) Cutsforth

April 21, 1928-November 20, 2020

Charlene Jeanette (Gordon) Cutsforth, 92, of Rosewood Estate, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:30pm at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by loved ones.

A private family viewing will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 25, at Locke Funeral Home, followed by a 10:30 AM, private graveside burial at Waterloo Cemetery.

Charlene was born April 21, 1928, at her parents’ home in Jerico, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Anna (Otteson) Gordon. She married LaVerne Eugene Cutsforth in Cedar Falls, May 16, 1949. They were happily married for 66 years until his death in 2015.

A 1946 graduate of New Hampton High School, Charlene worked at Rath Packing Company before joining the Waterloo Community School District (WCSD) as a paraeducator. She was also the secretary to the Waterloo district administrator for many years before retiring. Even after retirement, Charlene continued her time with WCSD by volunteering in classrooms throughout the community. She was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, being a Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher and faithfully served at community meals. Earlier in life, she volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother and was known for making gourmet wedding cakes for family and friends.