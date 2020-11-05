November 26, 1941-November 2, 2020

Dunkerton – Charlene H. Kass, 78 years old of rural Dunkerton, IA, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home.

Private family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church—Barclay, rural Dunkerton.

Friends are encouraged to join the family outside the church at 11:15 a.m., for the burial in the church cemetery. Masks will be required.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Masks are required for the visitation as well. Memorials will be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Charlene was born November 26, 1941, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Charles Albert Newlon and Juanita May (Ferger) Newlon. She attended East High School in Waterloo. Charlene was office manager at P & K Orthotics Lab, Cedar Falls for many years. On July 7, 1990, she married Kenneth John Kass at St. Francis Catholic Church – Barclay, rural Dunkerton. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, shopping and most of all spending time with her family.