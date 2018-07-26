FREDERICKSBURG — Charlene F. Carey, 86, of North Oaks, Minn., formerly of Fredericksburg, died Sunday, July 22, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.
She was born Feb. 25, 1932, in Fredericksburg, daughter of Charles and Ruth Morgan. In 1953 she married Wayne Carey; he died in 1998.
Charlene graduated with the Fredericksburg class of 1951. She and Wayne moved to Texas in 1979, and in 2005 she moved to the Twin Cities.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in New Hampton.
Survived by: a sister, Lois Cornwell; three sons, Randy (Deb), Ron (Sue) and Arlen (Amy); five grandchildren, Nicole (Keith), Matt, Josh, Lily and Jasper; two great-grandsons, Lucas and Andrew; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Wesley; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Cornwell.
Services: 4 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Waverly Gardens Chapel in North Oaks, Minn., with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg.
Charlene was quiet and kind and always ready to serve the needs of others. She proved to be a dedicated mother as she admirably raised her sons. She held a deep faith and loved the Lord Jesus Christ.
