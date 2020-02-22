Charlene Buck

CEDAR FALLS -- Charlene Patterson Chestnut Buck (72) passed away at her home in Rockport, Texas (formerly of Cedar Falls) on January 7, 2020 from complications of COPD.

Services will be held Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Orchard Hill Church, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9-10am at the church followed by a Celebration of Life at 10am. A private family burial will take place immediately following.