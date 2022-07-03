Charlene A. Ingalls

January 26, 1947-June 30, 2022

WATERLOO-Charlene A. Ingalls, 75, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born January 26, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Wesley F. and Florence Sorensen Sommer. Charlene graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1965. She married Ross E. Ingalls April 5, 1975, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death January 5, 1986.

Charlene was the fashion manager for Montgomery Ward for 13 years, then worked in sales for B.E. Micks for seven years. Later, she was the owner and operator of Ingalls Little House Cafe in New Hartford. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

She is survived by her sister, Florence Sommer of Waterloo; brother, Laverne “Bud” Sommer of Waterloo; four nieces, Cathy Sommer of Moore, OK, Barb Park of Waterloo, Chris (Irv) Donaldson of Carver, MN, and Marlys (Randy) Tharp of Waterloo; and nephew, Wes (Kim) Sommer of Waterloo.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Vernon Sommer; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Sommer.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 6 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, is assisting the family, 319-233-3146.