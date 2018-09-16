(1934-2018)
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Charleene E. Owen, 84, of Elk Run Heights, died Thursday, Sept. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of natural causes.
She was born July 8, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Herman and Neva (Bullen) Ullrich. Charleene graduated from Waterloo East High in 1952. She married Richard D. Owen on Feb. 7, 1953, in Oxnard, Calif.; he died Sept. 18, 2000.
Charleene was a homemaker. She was a member of New Life Fellowship Church.
Survivors: four children, Jeffrey L. (Sharon) Owen of Evansdale, Richard Owen of Waterloo, Janet (Owen) Bradford of Waterloo and Linda Thompson of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Jeremy W. Whiteman, Troy Conklin, Debbie Larson, and Tina Amerhoff; many great-grandchildren, including Ashley Adams, Vienna Greenway, and Madisyn Whiteman; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie (Harold) Freese of Traer; a brother, Steve (Maralene) Ullrich of Waterloo; and her best friend, Misty.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a grandson, Dustin Whiteman; and a sister, Dorothy Brannon.
Graveside Services: 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 233-3146.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolence at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
She enjoyed fishing, watching birds, gardening and more recently, passing time by coloring in adult coloring books. Charleene also collected angels and gnomes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.