Charleene Owen

(1934-2018)

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Charleene E. Owen, 84, of Elk Run Heights, died Thursday, Sept. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of natural causes.

She was born July 8, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Herman and Neva (Bullen) Ullrich. Charleene graduated from Waterloo East High in 1952. She married Richard D. Owen on Feb. 7, 1953, in Oxnard, Calif.; he died Sept. 18, 2000.

Charleene was a homemaker. She was a member of New Life Fellowship Church.

Survivors: four children, Jeffrey L. (Sharon) Owen of Evansdale, Richard Owen of Waterloo, Janet (Owen) Bradford of Waterloo and Linda Thompson of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Jeremy W. Whiteman, Troy Conklin, Debbie Larson, and Tina Amerhoff; many great-grandchildren, including Ashley Adams, Vienna Greenway, and Madisyn Whiteman; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie (Harold) Freese of Traer; a brother, Steve (Maralene) Ullrich of Waterloo; and her best friend, Misty.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a grandson, Dustin Whiteman; and a sister, Dorothy Brannon.

Graveside Services: 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 233-3146.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolence at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

She enjoyed fishing, watching birds, gardening and more recently, passing time by coloring in adult coloring books. Charleene also collected angels and gnomes.

