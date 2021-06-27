WATERLOO-Chandra Lolene Oden, 48, of Waterloo, died Tues., June 22, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She was born Sept. 29, 1972, in Waterloo, the daughter of Aaron Banks and the late Darlene Oden. She was a 1991 graduate of Waterloo West High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. She worked as a video monitor tech for MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Survived by: her father, Aaron (Jacqueline) Banks of College Park, GA; 2 sons, De'Vontay Betancourt and Martez McGee both of Waterloo; 2 daughters, Moranda and Moeyanna McGee both of Waterloo; 2 sisters, Valeda Anderson of Dallas, TX, Joylene Jones of Waterloo; 6 brothers, Dante Hunter of Waterloo, Roy (Nigi) Jones, Jr. of Tamarac, FL, Thomas Wells, Jr, of Waterloo, Damiane (Angelle) Banks of Collinsville, IL, Jabari and Amari Banks both of College Park, GA; a special cousin, Monette Oden; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by: her mother. Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Tues., June 29, 2021, at Hope City Church with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and also an hour before the service at the church. Memorials: may be directed to the family. For more information go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.