January 17, 1978-February 8, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Chad Workman of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in a car accident outside of Waverly, IA.

Chad was born January 17, 1978, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of James Workman and Barbara Workman Teeples. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1996 and earned an associate’s degree from Upper Iowa University. Adysen Workman (daughter of Chad and Lori Workman) and Tucker Workman (son of Chad and Linsey Aldrich) and Colin, Carly, and Lily Shultz (stepchildren) were Chad’s pride and joy. Chad was most recently employed with Dolly’s Taxi, Cedar Falls, IA.

Chad is survived by his daughter, Adysen Workman; his son, Tucker Workman; and his mother, Barbara Teeples of Sparta, Tennessee; two aunts, Diane Monroe of Mason City and Lori Anderson of Waterloo; and one uncle, Jim Rasmussen of Mesa, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Workman, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., February 14, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com