Chad William Grimm

Chad worked as a machinist at John Deere, but his real passion was for all things auto, as long as it was not a Toyota Prius, with a special interest in classic cars and motorcycles. He was a talented handyman, dedicated scout leader, and man with a golden heart. He loved big. His eyes twinkled when he planned surprises. He served others often, be it friend or future friend, for he met no strangers. He always sought to put a smile on others’ faces with jokes and stories collected through a well-lived life. His love for service was only superseded by his wanderlust and the many adventures he embarked upon with those he held dear. The greatest accomplishment of his life was being a husband, father and papa.