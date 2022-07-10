Chad Wayne Meyerhoff

April 9th, 1974–July 4th, 2022

Chad “Ironman” Meyerhoff, 48, of Jeffersonville, IN, gained his independence on Monday, July 4th, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, after fiercely battling cancer. He was born on April 9th, 1974, in Waterloo, IA, son of Craig and Thelma Meyerhoff. He graduated from West High School in 1992, and the University of Northern Iowa in 2013. Chad served in the United States Army from 1992-1994 and returned home to Iowa and began work at Iowa Laser in 1995, where he made lifelong friendships and grew professionally into his final position of General Manager at O'Neal Manufacturing Services Northern Kentucky.

Chad was united in marriage to Brenda (Smith) on June 22, 1992. This year they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Chad was a father to his son, Tyler, and his daughter, Emily.

Chad loved and lived life to the fullest. He always felt the most connected in nature, which led to his passions for running, biking, and swimming. Chad conquered four Ironman races, two 100-mile ultramarathons, and several other races.

Words cannot express how many holes his loss will leave in the hearts of so many who loved him. Chad was such a good guy, and he was loved by all.

Chad was survived by his wife Brenda, and his children Tyler and Emily of Jeffersonville, IN. His mother Thelma Meyerhoff of Washburn; his sisters, Kimberly (Randy) of Cedar Falls, Melissa (Matt) of Mason City, and Lacey (Brett) of Waterloo; mother-in-law and father-in-law Ann and Michael McDonald of Waterloo; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Alisa and Lee Schutte of Elk Run Heights; four nephews, Jacob, Nick, Alex, and Peyton; three nieces, Jade, Aspen, and Serenity.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Craig, and grandparents, Donald and Marilyn Whitesell, and Harold and Virginia Meyerhoff.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Chad on Sunday, July 24th, at the Hartman Reserve Nature Center in Cedar Falls from 1:30pm-4:30pm. (Halloween costumes optional).

“People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel” – Maya Angelou