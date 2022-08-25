CEDAR FALLS-Chad Robert Jensen, 46, of Cedar Falls, died on 8/21/2022. He was born 11/11/1975, to Robert and Maureen (Casey) Jensen. Chad was married to Maggie (Rooney) Jensen who survives him along with his children: Lauryn, Cooper and Lucy; dad /stepmom; and brothers. Chad’s Celebration of Life will be 1:30 – 4:00 pm (with sharing at 2:30) on Sunday, 8/28/2022, at Island Park Beach House in Cedar Falls with a Public Viewing from 12-1:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Please dress comfortably! Memorials may be directed to the Family and full obit/condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.