November 11, 1975-August 21, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Chad Robert Jensen, 46, of Cedar Falls, died on 8/21/2022. He was born 11/11/1975, to Robert and Maureen (Casey) Jensen. Chad was married to Maggie (Rooney) Jensen who survives him along with his children: Lauryn, Cooper and Lucy; dad /stepmom; and brothers. Chad’s Celebration of Life will be 1:30 – 4:00 pm (with sharing at 2:30) on Sunday, 8/28/2022, at Island Park Beach House in Cedar Falls with a Public Viewing from 12-1:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Please dress comfortably! Memorials may be directed to the Family and full obit/condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.