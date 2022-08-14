December 10, 1969-August 11, 2022

VAN HORNE-Chad Quentin Renken was born the son of Roger and Elizabeth (Ter Hark) Renken on December 10, 1969 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Chad passed away at home unexpectedly from unknown health complications on August 11, 2022. At the age of fifty two, he was diagnosed as being hearing impaired. At the age of four, he moved with his family to Vinton to attend school in Cedar Rapids for his education. He graduated from Benton Community Schools in Van Horne where he discovered his love for art. In 1989 he moved to Cedar Rapids and worked at various jobs including driving truck for Nash Finch and working at Square D. In the late 90’s he opened his own shop and started Def Air Custom Paint and Airbrush and soon was known for his talent at painting most anything. His work graced the covers of magazines and catalogs.

Chad lived his life intentionally. With boldness. He was a light in the dark world. He was forever hopeful-finding the good in everyone he met. He was a story teller that kept his friends captive. Oh, how we’ll miss him!

Chad was preceded in death by his seven-year-old brother Dwight in 1972 and his stepfather Steve Williams in 1994. He is survived by his special friend Donna Jenkins of Van Horne and his mother and stepfather Curt and Elizabeth Bartlett of Hudson, his brother Wesley (Karen) Renken of Johnston, two nephews, Gabriel Renken and Joshua Renken, his sister Justeen (David) Hill and three nieces Olivia (Andy) Holcomb of Cedar Rapids, Alexis Hill of Cedar Falls, and Elizabeth Hill of Waterloo. Also Survived by his two cousins Rhonda (Dennis) Rops of Aplington and Debbie (Terry) Johnson of Parkersburg.

A public visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Tuesday August 16, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park Funeral Home 4140 Kimball Avenue in Waterloo. A private family burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

