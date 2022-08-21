Chad Ochsner

February 22, 1972-July 29, 2022

Chad was born February 22, 1972 in Waterloo, Iowa. He passed away unexpectedly July 29, 2022 at his home in Milaca, MN. He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley; maternal and paternal grandparents. Chad is survived by his mother, Linda; brothers, Scott (Beth), and Darrin, all of Cedar Falls, IA; nieces, Katherine and Anne; nephew, Luke.

Chad grew up in Cedar Falls, IA, graduated from CF High School in 1991. He graduated from Iowa State University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Technology in 1995. He was a dedicated and loyal employee of Anderson Dahlen, Ramsey, MN for the last 21 years as a project manager.

Chad was loved and appreciated by his family and friends. His great sense of humor and hearty laugh warmed many hearts. His life-long love of the outdoors found him hunting, fishing, boating and having a great time with friends as often as he could. Chad will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives he touched.

Services and memorial arrangements are pending at this time.