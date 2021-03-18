WATERLOO-Chad Leroy Sommerfelt died Saturday March 13, 2021 at Mercy One Waterloo Iowa. He was born January 8, 1980 in Waterloo Iowa. Son of Georgia and Leroy (Amo) Sommerfelt. He is survived by his father Leroy Sommerfelt and Sharon. Brother Shawn Amo, John Sommerfelt and sister Mary Seerly, Aunt Bobette Aries, Uncle Stephen Amo, many nephews, nieces, cousins. Proceeded in death by his Mother, Grandmother and Grandfather Amo, Grandmother Spooner, Grandmother and Grandfather Sommerfelt.