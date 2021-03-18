January 8, 1980-March13, 2021
WATERLOO-Chad Leroy Sommerfelt died Saturday March 13, 2021 at Mercy One Waterloo Iowa. He was born January 8, 1980 in Waterloo Iowa. Son of Georgia and Leroy (Amo) Sommerfelt. He is survived by his father Leroy Sommerfelt and Sharon. Brother Shawn Amo, John Sommerfelt and sister Mary Seerly, Aunt Bobette Aries, Uncle Stephen Amo, many nephews, nieces, cousins. Proceeded in death by his Mother, Grandmother and Grandfather Amo, Grandmother Spooner, Grandmother and Grandfather Sommerfelt.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Wednesday March 24, 2021 Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Flowers and Cards may be sent to 1707 W Lone Tree Rd Cedar Falls Iowa 50613.
