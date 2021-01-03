January 22, 1977-December 25, 2020
Chad Buck was born January 22, 1977 in Waterloo, IA: the son of David and Kay (Stratton) Buck. He graduated from West High School. Chad married Sarah Mullesch; they later divorced. He worked at GMT in Waverly as a machinist. Chad enjoyed cars, watching football and sitting on the couch with Will and Ted.
Chad passed away on December 25, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial at the age of 43. He is preceded in death by his father. Chad is survived by his mother Kay of Waterloo; his children Nicholas and Natalie Buck of Waterloo; a brother Jeremiah Amo of Waterloo and a sister Kelly Buck of Cedar Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Private family services will be held.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
