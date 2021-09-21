February 23, 1971-September 19, 2021

TRIPOLI-Chad Block, 50, of Tripoli passed away Sunday September 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM on Thursday September 23, 2021 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday September 24, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Chad Everett Block was born in Oelwein on February 23, 1971 to parents Lawrence and Doris (Wumkes) Block. He graduated from West Central High School in Maynard with the class of 1989. He graduated from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo with his degree in Electrical Maintenance. He was employed with John Deere in Waterloo as an Electrician. On October 3, 1992 he was united in marriage with Kimberly Tellin in West Union.

Anyone who knew him knew his love for perfection—Michael Jordan, Barry Sanders, Tom Brady, and Alabama Football, but nothing was quite as perfect to him as the family he built with the love of his life. He was always so proud to be her husband and Dylan and Lauren’s dad. You couldn’t stop him from bragging about them and their accomplishments.