Cera A. Laughlin

Cera Laughlin

(1921-2019)

WATERLOO — Cera A. Laughlin, 97, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 14, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born Jan. 20, 1921, in Fellingsboro, Sweden, daughter of Emil and Victoria Celinder Johanssen. She married Loren L. Laughlin on Feb. 17, 1940; he died March 13, 2000.

Cera graduated from East High School in 1939. She was employed as a cook at Pinky’s Tap for many years.

Survived by: four sons, Victor (Carolee) Laughlin of Jesup, and Robert, Gene and Donald Laughlin, all of Waterloo; a daughter, Dawn Laughlin of Waterloo; and 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Emil F. Johanssen; a son, William J. Laughlin; a granddaughter, Debra O’Hara; a great-grandson, Jordan V. Laughlin; and a son-in-law, Richard Hinton.

Celebration of life: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with inurnment at a later date.

Condolences may be at www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.

Cera was a world-class diver on the East High Shark swim team.

