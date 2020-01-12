Celia J. Scott

WATERLOO, IA: Celia J. (Nechanicky) Scott, age 94, of Lakeview Lodge at Friendship Village, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

She was born on May 15, 1925 at her family’s farm.The daughter of William B. Nechanicky and Marie (Stodola) Nechanicky, she was raised in Geneseo Township, Tama County, Iowa. She married the love of her life, William J. Scott, on August 30, 1949 at St. Paul’s Church in Traer, Iowa and they had 69 years together.

Celia graduated from Geneseo Consolidated High School in 1942 and Gates Business College in Waterloo in 1943. She was employed at Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and Waterloo Steel and Equipment Company, Farmer’s Saving Bank in Traer, and National Lock Company in Rockford, Illinois. After the birth of their daughter Patricia, she became a homemaker and volunteer for many organizations. She served on the Homemaker Extension Association of DeKalb County, Illinois and St. Mary’s Catholic Church choir and its committees in Sycamore, Illinois for many decades. During her married life she lived in Rockford, Petersburg, and Sycamore (60 years), Illinois, returning to Waterloo, Iowa in 2013.