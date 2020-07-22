Celia D. Leisinger
(1925—2020)
Celia Deike Leisinger, 95, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver, Iowa.
Celia was born on April 19, 1925, the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Ringleb) Heine in Butler County near Clarksville. She was baptized at Clarksville Immanuel Church of Christ and then confirmed in 1937 at St. John United Church of Christ – Pleasant Valley, rural Clarksville. She attended country school near her home and then helped on the family farm. She married Martin Deike on July 1, 1942 at the Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri. She lived with her parents while Martin served in WWII. Upon his return from the service, they made their home in Waverly. Martin passed away on November 19, 1995. On February 12, 1998, she married Clarence Leisinger at the United Church of Christ in Latimer, Iowa. He passed away on November 28, 2008.
Survivors are her children, Dean (Dianne) Deike of Waverly, Donna (Dean) deNeui of Longville, MN Dallas (Cindy) Deike of Solon, Davon (Dave) Thurman of Waverly, Deb (Jim) Sullivan of Janesville; step children, Shirley (George) Bierner of Cedar Falls, Lori Soska of Branson, Missouri, Vernon (Beverly) Leisinger of Waverly and Brian (Cindy) Leisinger of Branson, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Martin Deike and Clarence Leisinger; son in infancy; son, Dennis Deike; son-in-law, John Van Dorn; sister, Edna Edeker and brother, Raymond Heine.
Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Peace United Church of Christ and online condolences for Celia can be shared on www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
