Celia D. Leisinger

Celia was born on April 19, 1925, the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Ringleb) Heine in Butler County near Clarksville. She was baptized at Clarksville Immanuel Church of Christ and then confirmed in 1937 at St. John United Church of Christ – Pleasant Valley, rural Clarksville. She attended country school near her home and then helped on the family farm. She married Martin Deike on July 1, 1942 at the Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri. She lived with her parents while Martin served in WWII. Upon his return from the service, they made their home in Waverly. Martin passed away on November 19, 1995. On February 12, 1998, she married Clarence Leisinger at the United Church of Christ in Latimer, Iowa. He passed away on November 28, 2008.