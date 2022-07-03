Cecilia (Chris) Jo Nicolaus

April 17, 1949-June 30, 2022

WAVERLY-Cecilia (Chris) Jo Nicolaus, from across the street here in Waverly, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo.

Cecilia was born April 17, 1949 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. The daughter of Cecil Latting and Mildred Christenson (Hillesheim). Cecilia married Ronnie Nicolaus at St Mary’s Catholic Church on January 13, 1968. She graduated from UNI with Bachelor’s Degrees in Mathematics and Computer Science in 1985, and worked for the National Bank of Waterloo computer center before joining CUNA Mutual as a Programmer/Analyst in 1996. She also worked as an EMT for the Waverly Health Center.

Cecilia loved taking her grandchildren on vacation, going to the cabin in Lake City, MN, visiting National Parks, crafting and scrapbooking, collecting and building legos, and taking Otis to the dog park.

She is survived by her husband Ronnie, sons Kerry (Erin) of Gig Harbor, WA, Mike (Karrie) of Dunkerton, Tony (Roxie) of Allison, sister Sue Latting of Cedar Rapids, sister Sandy Baldwin of Waterloo, brother Ronnie Latting of Waterloo, brother Christopher Hillesheim of Cedar Rapids, 14 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, and their dog Otis. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her brother Roger Latting.

Cecilia has been cremated and the family will greet family and friends on Friday, July 8 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a time of Sharing Memories at 6:00 pm at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Nicolaus family for a later designation in Cecilia’s name to the Emergency Services Team at the Waverly Health Center. Online condolences can be left for Cecilia at kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Nicolaus family with arrangements. 319-352-1187