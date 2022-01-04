January 17, 1951-December 20, 2021

Cecilia Ann Nelson, 70, of Cedar Falls, passed away on December 20, 2021, at Unity Point Hospice, Allen Memorial Hospital, of natural causes.

Cecilia was born January 17, 1951, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Rose Mary (Diehl) Nelson. She worked for many years at the Ravenwood Nursing & Rehab, Waterloo, and Southtown Restaurant and Lounge.

CeCe enjoyed arts and crafts, collecting anything Betty Boop, and the occasional tequila sunrise or Bloody Mary with family or friends.

A visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Waterloo. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the church where visitation will start at 10:30 am. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Survivors include her siblings, David (Paula) Nelson of Tripoli, Cheri (Randy) Lowe of Buckingham, Cathy Rice of Waterloo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother-in-law, Bill Rice.

