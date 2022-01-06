 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cecilia A. Nelson

January 17, 1951-December 20, 2021

Cecilia A. Nelson, visitation on Friday, January 7 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, Waterloo. Memorial service to be held at the church on Saturday with a visitation beginning at 10:30 am.

