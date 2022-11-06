August 15, 1924-November 1, 2022

Cecile Mary Salz, 98, of Mesa Arizona entered into eternal life on November 1, 2022.

Cecile was born August 15, 1924 in Ryan Iowa to Oswald I. and Cecile Mary (Martin) Dolan. She attended elementary and high school in Ryan Iowa. She was raised on a farm before moving to Waterloo Iowa. Cecile married James Louis Salz on February 20, 1952 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Manchester Iowa. They lived in Waterloo Iowa where they raised four children. In their retirement years they moved to Mesa Arizona.

Cecile enjoyed playing cards, ceramics, volunteering at hospitals, traveling to Hawaii, California and Arizona but most of all spending time with her family.

She will be greatly missed by her four children, Sue (Rich) Loesche of Chandler

Arizona, Louis (Nuvit) Salz of Santa Rosa California, Debbie Cleary-Beatty of

Gold Canyon Arizona and Don (Lisa) Salz of San Diego California, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three sister-in-laws Anna Mae Dolan of Winthrop Iowa, Marge Dolan of Dubuque Iowa, Winnie Mulvehill of Cedar Falls Iowa and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim of 70 years, two son-in-laws, Mark Cleary and Daniel Beatty, one sister Regina (and Jack) Slattery, seven brothers, Ambrose (and Margaret and Evelyn), Cyril (Mike) (and Geraldine), Leo, Clair (and Eileen), Sylvan (Toby) (and Velma), Oswald (Ozzie), Emmett (and Jean), one sister-in law Delores (and Henry) Van Eschen, one

brother-in law Charles Mulvehill.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Saint

Juan Diego Catholic Church, Chandler Arizona.

Burial will be at the National Cemetery of Arizona at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 19, 2022.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Baywood Brookdale and Arizona Hospice

of the Valley for all the care and kindness they have extended to Cecile and family.

Memorials may be directed to Arizona Hospice of the Valley or the charity of your choice.