(1926-2020)
WATERLOO — Cecile Habben Powers, 94, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 14, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village of natural causes.
She was born Feb. 14, 1926, in Iowa Falls, daughter of Edward and Grace (Campbell) Habben. Cecile graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1943 and Iowa State College in 1947 with a degree in applied art/home economics. She taught home economics in Hudson and Monroe, Iowa, directed the Black Hawk County Dairy Council and consulted at The Lighting Center in Waterloo. Cecile taught applied arts classes at the YWCA. She received the State of Iowa 4-H Alumni Award in 1970 and the Iowa State University Service Award in 1992.
Cecile married J. Robert Powers June 11, 1955, at St. Joseph's Rectory in Waterloo. He died March 20, 2014.
Survivors: three sons, Michael of Hiram, Ohio, Bradley (Kerry) of Tampa, Fla., and Steven (Joni) of Glendale, Ariz.; a brother, Duane (Betty) Habben of Dike; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Habben of Webster City; 10 grandchildren, Austen (Sarah), Ben (Libby), Katharine (Sofia), Jordan, Grace (Felix), Aubrey, Collin, Sam, Megan, and Cam; and a great-grandson, Bradley Burton Ayub.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Bob; her parents; and a brother, Lynn Habben.
Services: will be held at Waterloo First United Methodist Church at a later date. The body will be cremated with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to Waterloo First United Methodist Church or the Friendship Village Auxiliary.
Cecile organized her family annual summer reunions, Camp Cousins, for more than 30 years and made an annual picture memory/scrapbook for each grandchild. She also enjoyed quilting, making crib quilts for each of her 10 grandchildren and crafting each child a full-sized quilt masterpiece.
