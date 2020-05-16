× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Cecile Habben Powers, 94, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 14, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village of natural causes.

She was born Feb. 14, 1926, in Iowa Falls, daughter of Edward and Grace (Campbell) Habben. Cecile graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1943 and Iowa State College in 1947 with a degree in applied art/home economics. She taught home economics in Hudson and Monroe, Iowa, directed the Black Hawk County Dairy Council and consulted at The Lighting Center in Waterloo. Cecile taught applied arts classes at the YWCA. She received the State of Iowa 4-H Alumni Award in 1970 and the Iowa State University Service Award in 1992.

Cecile married J. Robert Powers June 11, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Rectory in Waterloo. He died March 20, 2014.

Survivors: three sons, Michael of Hiram, Ohio, Bradley (Kerry) of Tampa, Fla., and Steven (Joni) of Glendale, Ariz.; a brother, Duane (Betty) Habben of Dike; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Habben of Webster City; 10 grandchildren, Austen (Sarah), Ben (Libby), Katharine (Sofia), Jordan, Grace (Felix), Aubrey, Collin, Sam, Megan, and Cam; and a great-grandson, Bradley Burton Ayub.

Preceded in death by: her husband Bob; her parents; and a brother, Lynn Habben.