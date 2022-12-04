December 11, 1927-December 1, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Cecil Sieglaff, 94, of The Gardens of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was born December 11, 1927, in Waterloo, son of George H.C. and Elise (Eppling) Sieglaff. He graduated from West High School. On December 5, 1954, Cecil married Betty Ann Bowers in Waterloo. She preceded him in death in 2019.

Cecil and his brothers owned and operated Sieglaff Brothers Soil Conservation and Earth Moving for twelve years, before farming for twenty-eight years east of Waterloo. He transitioned from farming with horses like Moses to farming with John Deeres. Cecil served as past President of Black Hawk County Farm Bureau, and was active in the Republican Party, including running as a candidate for the Iowa State House of Representatives. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Cecil wintered in Texas for forty years and volunteered at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce. He loved Cadillacs, and traveling visiting all 50 states, several countries, and a world cruise.

He is survived by his daughters: Angela (Titof) Aquice of Cedar Rapids, and Carol (Steve) Cooney of Liberty MO; his son Jeff (Teresa) Sieglaff of Des Moines; his brother Robert Sieglaff of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents; and his brother George H.C. Sieglaff III

Services: Wednesday, December 7, 2:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial following in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: Tuesday, December 6, 4:00-7 PM at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials may be directed to Valley Lutheran School. Condolences: www.LockeFuneralServices.com

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701, (319) 233-3146