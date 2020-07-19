× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cecil J. Burns

(1923-2020)

Cedar Falls - Cecil J. Burns, 97, long-time resident of Cedar Falls, IA, died July 13, 2020. He was born May 9, 1923, in Masonville, IA, to Thomas and Mary Flynn Burns.

Cecil graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in Waterloo. He served as a US Army medic in the South Pacific during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. He married Eileen E. Schuster in Waterloo on July 5, 1947.

Cecil enjoyed a long career in home building, starting with his friend and partner, Pat Huff, and later forming the Cecil Burns Company. He continued in residential construction until his retirement in 1982. During this time he served on the Board of Directors of the Home Builders Association of Iowa and the Home Builders Association of Black Hawk County. He served as the local group's president and was honored with the Golden Spike Award and induction into its Hall of Fame. The local Sertoma Club recognized Cec with its Service to Mankind Award.

Cecil and Eileen faithfully attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Cecil served as president of the Holy Name Society, and enjoyed helping organize the annual parish turkey dinner fundraisers.