Cecil J. Burns
(1923-2020)
Cedar Falls - Cecil J. Burns, 97, long-time resident of Cedar Falls, IA, died July 13, 2020. He was born May 9, 1923, in Masonville, IA, to Thomas and Mary Flynn Burns.
Cecil graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in Waterloo. He served as a US Army medic in the South Pacific during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. He married Eileen E. Schuster in Waterloo on July 5, 1947.
Cecil enjoyed a long career in home building, starting with his friend and partner, Pat Huff, and later forming the Cecil Burns Company. He continued in residential construction until his retirement in 1982. During this time he served on the Board of Directors of the Home Builders Association of Iowa and the Home Builders Association of Black Hawk County. He served as the local group's president and was honored with the Golden Spike Award and induction into its Hall of Fame. The local Sertoma Club recognized Cec with its Service to Mankind Award.
Cecil and Eileen faithfully attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Cecil served as president of the Holy Name Society, and enjoyed helping organize the annual parish turkey dinner fundraisers.
Golf was Cecil's passion, recording four holes-in-one. The Burnses escaped the cold Iowa winters by driving to Phoenix where Cec golfed and the couple socialized with their Arizona friends. When he was not on the golf course, Cec was a skilled and avid contract bridge player.
Cec will be remembered as a kind, easy-going father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He had a rich sense of humor. His ability to tell the right joke at the right time was keen, making him a welcome addition at any social get-together. Cecil was happiest when generations of the Burns family were gathered together.
Cecil is survived by Eileen, his wife of 73 years, and their five children-Steve (Ann) Burns, David (Barb) Burns, Linda (Ross) Chapin, Carol Geiger, Jim (Barb) Burns, and sister-in-law Joan (Tom) Burns. The couple treasured their 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Son-in-law Lynn Geiger, brothers Tom, Art and Andrew Burns, and sisters Audrey Panther and Jean Thuesen preceded Cecil in death.
The family extends warm thanks to staff at Western Home Communities/Windhaven and Cedar Valley Hospice for their caring support in recent months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo American Legion Post 138 along with the Iowa Army Honor Guard. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral, please wear a mask while in attendance.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
