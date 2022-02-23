Cecelia Gladys Bassler

February 23, 1926-February 19, 2022

SUMNER-Cecelia Gladys Bassler passed away at her home at Belmont Village in Glenview, Illinois on February 19th, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM, Friday, February 25, 2022, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Interment will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Memorials may be made in Cecelia's name to the Cedar Bend Humane Society at 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 50703.

Cecelia was born in her grandparent’s home in Readlyn, Iowa on February 23, 1926. Cecelia was a confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. She attended Sumner schools and graduated from Sumner High School in 1943. After high school she attended and graduated from Gates Business College and afterward worked in the office of Rath Packing Company.

After marriage to her husband Albert, she was a homemaker until her children were old enough to take care of themselves. At that time, she reentered the workforce as a stenographer and found employment with Amoco Oil’s International Division in Chicago. She followed a job transfer to Houston, Texas at Amoco Oil’s Supply Management Division.

Cecelia retired from Amoco in 1991 and moved to Waterloo, Iowa. She had a large garden and grew vegetables and many kinds of fruit. She was especially proud of her beautiful flowers. Holidays were spent at Cecelia’s home with her sons and their families. Some of Cecelia’s fondest memories were during Easter and Thanksgiving holidays where the Wood and Bassler families enjoyed good food and family togetherness.

Cecelia will also be remembered for her generous nature and baking skills. She attended and supported Trinity Lutheran church in Waterloo and was a very active member of the local senior center. She was kind and generous to all who knew her.

In 2014, Cecelia moved to Morton Grove, Illinois and spent the following years in retirement homes in Northbrook and Glenview, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband Albert, her parents Frank and Martha Wood, her brothers, Vern, Alfred, and Henry Schuldt, her sisters, Renetta Egbert and Marie Tessmer, and a daughter-in-law Paula Bassler.

She is survived by her sons John (Pam) of Waterloo, Ken of Chicago, and Albert (Juanita) of Morton Grove, her grandchildren, Thomas Wood, Ryan Wood, William Bassler, Cynthia Bassler, Jonathan Bassler (Margarita), Nicholas Bassler (Gina), Pamela Fullerton (Craig), and her great-grandchildren: Catalina Bassler, Sebastian Bassler, Isabela Bassler, Noah Bassler, James Bassler, Amelia Fullerton, Reina Fullerton, Danny Bassler, Cody Bassler, and Tyler Bassler. She also has three great-great grandchildren.