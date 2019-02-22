(1942-2019)
WATERLOO — Cecelia “Francine” Miller, 76, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born July 29, 1942, in Mason City, daughter of Ronald and Freda Gorhan Clausen. She married Jerry Miller in 1961.
She graduated from Mason City High School and then attended North Central Bible College from 1960 to 1961. Francine and Jerry served in ministry for 57 years in several churches in Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa.
Survived by: four children, David of Waterloo, Becki (Jeff) of Farmington, Minn., John (Kristen) of Stephens City, Va., and Matt (Nicole) of Waverly; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Mark (Sharon) of Mason City.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Open Bible Church, Waterloo, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, and for an hour before services.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Francine and Jerry served Open Bible Church as associate pastors for 21 years. They currently serve Life Church in Waverly, where their son, Pastor Matt, and Nicole minister. Lunch will be served immediately following the service on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.