Cecelia “Francine” Miller

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO — Cecelia “Francine” Miller, 76, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born July 29, 1942, in Mason City, daughter of Ronald and Freda Gorhan Clausen. She married Jerry Miller in 1961.

She graduated from Mason City High School and then attended North Central Bible College from 1960 to 1961. Francine and Jerry served in ministry for 57 years in several churches in Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa.

Survived by: four children, David of Waterloo, Becki (Jeff) of Farmington, Minn., John (Kristen) of Stephens City, Va., and Matt (Nicole) of Waverly; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Mark (Sharon) of Mason City.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Open Bible Church, Waterloo, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, and for an hour before services.

Memorial fund: has been established.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Francine and Jerry served Open Bible Church as associate pastors for 21 years. They currently serve Life Church in Waverly, where their son, Pastor Matt, and Nicole minister. Lunch will be served immediately following the service on Saturday.

