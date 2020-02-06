Cebert H. Fox

(1935-2020)
SUMNER — Cebert Henry Fox, 84, of Sumner, died at home Tuesday, Feb. 4, after a lengthy illness.
He was born July 16, 1935, in Sumner, son of Neil and Esther (Specht) Fox. He married Diane Dee Drewes on June 12, 1955, at the Little Brown Church, near Nashua. She preceded him in death Dec. 20, 2014.
Cebert graduated from Sumner High School in 1952.
In addition to being a longtime farmer in the Sumner area, he also drove a semi-truck for Meinerz in Fredericksburg for many years, retiring in 2001. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sumner and was also a member of the Sumner Saddle Club, and Antique Engine Power Club.
Survived by: six sons, Robert (Deb) Fox, Billy (Marla) Fox, Kenneth (Sharmaine Redfield) Fox, David Fox, Kevin Fox, and Bradley (Rita) Fox, all of Sumner; two daughters, Sheila (Joe) Weidrich and Connie Fox, both of Sumner; 32 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a brother, Stanton Fox of Sumner; and two sisters, Cordella Gaede of Sumner and Isabelle Ehrle of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and many aunts and uncles.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sumner, with burial in Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township, rural Sumner. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 7, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner, and for one hour before services at the church on Saturday.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Cebert enjoyed woodworking, horseback riding, camping, and visiting the Iowa State Fair.
