NEW HARTFORD-Cathlyn Mai Moffitt Junker (lovingly know by many as Nan), 81, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born on July 17, 1941, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Grover and Alta (Brietske) Moffitt. She graduated from New Hartford High School in 1959. On May 27, 1960, she was united in marriage to Victor Junker at Calvary Baptist Church in Parkersburg. She attended Pitzes Beauty School in Waterloo prior to opening her own business from her home called Cathie’s Beauty.

Cathie loved spending time with her family and her many travels. She also loved crafting, quilting and especially painting. She lovingly opened her home to many and treated them like family.

Cathlyn is survived by her husband, children: Victoria (Dave) Schwab of New Hartford, Tracy (Iris) Junker of Waterloo, and Antonia (Troy) Midthus of New Hartford; grandchildren: Alta Schwab; Tyler (Tiffany), Jeremy (Lexie), and Stephanie (Jay Beebe) Junker; Maile (Jarred) Ryherd, Bethany (Seth) Christensen, and Noah Heathcott; and great-grandchildren: Gabriel Schwab; Tayler, Taryn, Teagan, and Tyson Junker; Calvin and LeRoy Junker; Carver and Jayson Beebe; Dane and Elliot Ryherd; Adrian and Clark Cathlyn Christensen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Travis Moffitt, Clifford Moffitt, Thomas Moffitt, and Theodore Moffitt and a grandson, Adam Schwab.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Cedar Falls Christian Church, 2727 W 4th St. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the church. Burial will be at Beaver Grove Cemetery in rural New Hartford at a later time.

