Cathleen S. Duke, 74, of East Moline, passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the funeral home. A private burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Hampton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Best Friend’s Animal Sanctuary, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, or QC Paws (RI County Animal Care & Control).
Cathleen was born on April 14, 1945, in Independence, Iowa. She was the daughter of Floyd “Shorty” Ralph and Viola “Vi” Hazel (Oakes) Russell. Cathleen married Jim Duke in Moline on December 6, 1975. She was employed as a teller at Brenton Bank in Davenport, a travel agent and a Longaberger Consultant.
Cathleen was a charismatic lady, who loved running races, Jazzercise, golf, bowling, and traveling with her family. She received 1st place in the Sherrard race. She also played the piano, organ and drums. Cathleen was a wonderful homemaker, and a loving mother and grandmother.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; children, Diana O’Hara, Silvis, Colleen O’Hara, Imperial, Missouri, John (Jessica) Duke, Port Byron, and Joy Lynn, Cedar Falls, Iowa; seven grandchildren; Natalie, Collin, Emalee, Zach, Alexis, Austin, Skylar; two great grandchildren, Brycen, Cayden; sister, Lona Ralston, Moline; and brother, Jack (Shirley) Russell, Little Falls, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.