Catherine Scott Edwards

June 3, 1943—February 9, 2021
CEDAR FALLS—Born Catherine Scott “Scottie” Powell on June 3, 1943, to Catherine Aline Hutcheson Powell and Craig Scott Powell, she began her journey in Dallas, Texas, and on February 9, 2021, she ended her journey here in Cedar Falls, with her family caring for and loving her as she peacefully passed on into the beyond. Her early years were in Denton, Texas, where she grew up and attended Texas Woman’s University and North Texas State University (NTSU), where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Education and Master’s degree in Counseling. Later, she attended the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), obtaining her Specialist’s Degree in School Psychology, and the University of Iowa, completing doctoral level coursework specializing in Marriage and Family Therapy. Cathy relished learning, soaked up information, and effectively applied it with sensitivity and caring while expressing her commitment to assisting and serving others. While a student at NTSU, she met the man who would become her husband of 47 years, Martin R. “Mars” Edwards. They married in June of 1973 and formed an immediate family of three, with Cathy bringing in her son, Scott Magers who, at that time was 7 years of age. With marriage, Cathy moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where she committed herself in pursuit of life, family, and her profession. Despite the rigors of their professions, Cathy and Mars managed to bring forth another son, Aaron Robinson Edwards, II, bringing their family to four.
Professionally, Cathy taught school for a year in the Houston area and then returned to graduate school in pursuit of her Counseling master’s. She served as the School Counselor for several years in New Hartford, Iowa, while obtaining her Specialist’s degree in School Psychology from UNI, whereupon she joined AEA-7 (Area Education Agency) serving as a School Psychologist with various placements ranging from Sumner and Tripoli to Waterloo West High School, from where she retired. For decades she also provided consultation services to Harmony House by offering guidance, assessments, and training for adults with severe disabilities. Cathy was also a partner and co-founder of Cedar Falls Counseling Associates where she was able to apply a broader array of her human helping skills. In her retirement, Cathy’s spunk, brightness and vibrancy continued, with her remaining active with CFCA, her consulting services, and in maintaining her devotion to reading, learning, family and friends. During her passing she was surrounded and loved by close family and a dear friend who conveyed back to her that deep caring which she gave naturally. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
