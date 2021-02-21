Catherine Scott Edwards

CEDAR FALLS—Born Catherine Scott “Scottie” Powell on June 3, 1943, to Catherine Aline Hutcheson Powell and Craig Scott Powell, she began her journey in Dallas, Texas, and on February 9, 2021, she ended her journey here in Cedar Falls, with her family caring for and loving her as she peacefully passed on into the beyond. Her early years were in Denton, Texas, where she grew up and attended Texas Woman’s University and North Texas State University (NTSU), where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Education and Master’s degree in Counseling. Later, she attended the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), obtaining her Specialist’s Degree in School Psychology, and the University of Iowa, completing doctoral level coursework specializing in Marriage and Family Therapy. Cathy relished learning, soaked up information, and effectively applied it with sensitivity and caring while expressing her commitment to assisting and serving others. While a student at NTSU, she met the man who would become her husband of 47 years, Martin R. “Mars” Edwards. They married in June of 1973 and formed an immediate family of three, with Cathy bringing in her son, Scott Magers who, at that time was 7 years of age. With marriage, Cathy moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where she committed herself in pursuit of life, family, and her profession. Despite the rigors of their professions, Cathy and Mars managed to bring forth another son, Aaron Robinson Edwards, II, bringing their family to four.