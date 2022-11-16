 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catherine Niederhauser

Catherine Niederhauser

December 7, 1934-November 13, 2022

WATERLOO-Catherine Niederhauser, 87, died Sunday, November 13, 2022. Born December 7, 1934, in Marshalltown, to Clarence Russell and Nellie Sorenson. Married Richard Niederhauser June 29, 1957.

Survivors: Richard; children: Linda (Mike) Moore, Susan (Jeana) Niederhauser, David (Jan) Niederhauser; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Ida (Glen) Phillips; sisters-in-law: Lottie and Kay Russell; Brothers-in-law: Robert and Gerald Niederhauser; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded by brothers: Thomas, Art, Charlie, Lyle Russell; sister, Emma Propp.

Services Thursday, November 17, 11:30AM, Saint Edward Catholic Church. Visitation Wednesday, November 16, 5:00-7:00PM, Locke at Tower Park, and hour prior to service. Memorials: Cedar Valley Hospice. www.LockeFuneralServices.com

