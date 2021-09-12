Catherine Marie “Kate” Burr (Harn)

October 29, 1955-September 8, 2021

Kate Burr was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend who passed away on September 8, 2021.

Kate was born on October 29, 1955 in Waterloo, IA. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1973. She then began her career at Hy-Vee, which would last 44 years until her retirement in 2019. It was at that grocery store in Waterloo that Kate would meet Ken Burr. The happy couple were married on May 3, 1980, started a family, moved to Nebraska settling in LaVista and finally Papillion.

She was truly one of a kind, someone who instantly made you feel at home but also kept you on your toes with her quick wit.

Kate loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who absolutely adored her. When she wasn’t playing with the kids or traveling with Ken, she could be found curled up with a book reading late into the night.

Kate is survived by her husband, Ken Burr; son, Justin (Julianne) Burr; daughter, Dr. Jordan (TJ) Burr; and grandchildren, Madeline, Josephine and Lincoln Burr. Brothers and sisters, Barb Varco, Mike Harn, Joe Harn, Sue Edmiston, Theresa Harn, Diane McDade, Jim Harn and Deb O’Malley. And countless other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.