Catherine M. Schmitz

(1930-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Catherine M. “Katie” Schmitz, 89, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Dyersville, daughter of Nic and Olivia Meyer Gengler. She married Donald J. Schmitz on Oct. 10, 1952, in Rolla, Mo., and he died Feb. 27, 2015.
Katie was employed as a licensed practical nurse at St. Francis Hospital, which is now Mercy One Waterloo. She also was the bookkeeper for Don Schmitz & Son’s Inc. for many years.
Survivors include: three sons, Dan (Donna) Schmitz of La Porte City, Dick (Monica) Schmitz and Andy (Elisia) Schmitz, all of Washburn; a daughter, Ann (Dan) Gardner of Gilbertville; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Mary) Gengler of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Dan Conry of Ariz.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Louis Gengler; and two sisters, Betty Linebarger and Shirley Conry.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in Eagle Center. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour before services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or La Porte City Ambulance Service.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
