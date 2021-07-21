 Skip to main content
Catherine Kay “Cathy” Aswegan
September 15, 1956-July 17, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Catherine Kay “Cathy” Aswegan, 64, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. A memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center. Burial will follow at the Lincoln Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Cathy was born on September 15, 1956 in Harlan, Iowa, to her parents Harry and Dolly (Ocean) Barnes. She was raised in Harlan, moved to Grundy Center in 1960, and graduated from the Grundy Center High School in the Class of 1974. She was united in marriage to Gordan Aswegan at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa on December 14, 1974.

Cathy worked for many years as a Certified Food Service Supervisor at the Grundy Care Center. She then went on to work many years at Family Foods in Grundy Center, from which she retired in 2013. She was a long-time member of the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center. In her earlier years she enjoyed making all types of ceramics. Cathy was also and avid reader, however her true joy in life came from spending time with her family and friends.

Cathy is survived by her father Harry Barnes of Grundy Center; children Andrea Aswegan of Grundy Center, Adam (Brittanny) Aswegan of Waterloo; and Randi (Mike Weber) Hoffman of Grundy Center; grandchildren Maddie Grant, Jamie Grant, Tristan Weber and Lleyton Weber; brothers Chuck (Dot) Barnes and Craig (Connie) Barnes; sister Cheri (David) McLaughlin; sister-in-law Rosie (Michael) Leuer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Dolly Barnes; husband Gordon Aswegan; and granddaughter Kynslie Aswegan.

