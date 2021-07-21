September 15, 1956-July 17, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Catherine Kay “Cathy” Aswegan, 64, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. A memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center. Burial will follow at the Lincoln Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Cathy was born on September 15, 1956 in Harlan, Iowa, to her parents Harry and Dolly (Ocean) Barnes. She was raised in Harlan, moved to Grundy Center in 1960, and graduated from the Grundy Center High School in the Class of 1974. She was united in marriage to Gordan Aswegan at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa on December 14, 1974.