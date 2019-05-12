{{featured_button_text}}
Catherine Zmolek

Catherine E. Zmolek

(1930-2019)

REINBECK — Catherine E. Zmolek, 88, of Reinbeck, died Friday, May 10, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

She was born Sept. 6, 1930, in Toledo, Iowa, daughter of Burton and LaRoka Whalin. She grew up attending school in the local one-room schoolhouse. She married Edward Sieh in 1949; they later divorced. Catherine was then married to Von Dexter for 35 years, living in both Iowa and California. Following his death in 1996, she married Leon Zmolek of Newton, and made her home there.

Survivors: her children, Kerry (Kemp) of Singapore, Rodger (Teresa) of Anaheim Hills, Calif., and Carene (Lon) Larsen of Reinbeck; a brother, George (Gail) Whalin, of Mendenhall, Miss.; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Leon Zmolek; and a sister and brother-in-law, Jack and Dorothy Vest.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at New Life Church, Reinbeck, with burial to be held privately at Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck.

Memorials: to Progressive Industries (Autism) Foundation, 202 N. Third Ave. W, Newton, IA, 50208; or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Catherine, or “Grandma D,” as she was known, enjoyed creating hardanger doilies, tablecloths and napkins. She also loved knitting, and her prized, handmade sweaters sold for hundreds of dollars over the years. She is remembered for her delicious pies, welcoming hugs and hand squeezes, and fervent prayers.

