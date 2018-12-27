(1935-2018)
WATERLOO — Catherine J. “Cathy” Pitts, 83, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waverly, died Monday, Dec. 24, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.
She was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Huntington, Ind., daughter of Robert and Elizabeth (Stalker) Earle. Cathy married Harold Eugene Pitts on Aug. 7, 1953, in Waterloo. He died Sept. 21, 2013.
Cathy had formerly worked at Rath Packing Co. and was a homemaker. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Survivors: a daughter, Deb (Reid) Corson of Waterloo; a son, Dave (Dawn) Pitts of Mount Vernon; five grandchildren, Cortney Corson, Kyle (Katie) Corson, Cody Fisher, Dylan Pitts and Dani Pitts; four great-grandchildren, Corson and Norris Klein, Aceton and Elle Corson; a brother, Chuck Earle of Wadsworth, Ohio; and a sister, Nancy (Irving) Farnsworth of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Susan Pitts Fisher; and a granddaughter, Kaylee Fisher.
Services: Private family service will be held with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in Waterloo is in charge of the services.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Western Home Communities.
Condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
There was nothing Cathy loved more than being surrounded by her family. With her husband, Harold, she enjoyed many winters in Destin, Fla. Cathy was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Cubs. Her loving and welcoming disposition — and amazing memory — will be greatly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.