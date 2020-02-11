Catherine "Cathy" Cortright Baker

Catherine "Cathy" Elizabeth Cortright Baker, 70, died Tuesday, February 4 at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

While she had a tendency to dawdle throughout her life, Cathy left us way too fast at the end, just 18 days after her cancer diagnosis. She never wavered from who she was, though. She always had a genuine interest in others and a way of making everyone feel special. There were no strangers in her world; just friends she hadn't yet met.

A celebration of Cathy's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road, in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, February 14 (Valentine's Day), at Merle Hay Funeral Home in Chapel Hill Gardens, 4400 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines.

Cathy was born Oct. 9, 1949, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Mary Elizabeth (nee Fitzpatrick) and Kenneth Cortright — the youngest of nine children. She was an adorable little girl with blonde curls and freckles who cherished Dairy Queen ice cream cones after Sunday afternoon drives with her family, and sticks of Juicy Fruit gum whenever her oldest sister's boyfriend showed up at the door. Cathy was selfless, kind, warm and funny. A clever poet. A hugger. An animal lover.