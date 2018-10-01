CEDAR FALLS — Catherine Burnelle Kohlmeyer, 90, died Saturday, Sept. 29, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
She was born July 30, 1928, in Richmond, Va., daughter of George and Lorene (Mayton) Williams. She married Kenneth Kohlmeyer on Sept. 11, 1944, in Petersburg, Va. He preceded her in death in 1986.
She was raised and attended schools in Virginia. The couple moved to Iowa and she was a homemaker. She was later a salesperson at Sear’s for 21 years, retiring in 1988. Catherine was an active member at Zion Lutheran Church.
Survived by: four sons, Bruce (Lauri) Kohlmeyer Sr., Steven (Linda) Kohlmeyer Sr., Brian (Jeni) Kohlmeyer Sr. and George “Jeff” (Janice) Kohlmeyer, all of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Martha Kohmeyer of Parker, Colo.; 13 grandchildren, Kenneth Kohlmeyer III and Karen (Warren) Ross of Colorado, Bruce Kohlmeyer Jr., Scott (Bobbie) Kohlmeyer, Laura Kohlmeyer and Stephanie (Justin) Hurlbut, all of Waterloo, Tracy (Anthony) Payette and Steven Kohlmeyer Jr. of Waterloo, Brian Kohlmeyer Jr. of Newton, Zak (Jordan) Kohlmeyer of Coralville and Juli Kohlmeyer of Waterloo, Lorel (Rod) Taylor of Virginia Beach and Traci (Jeremy) Johnson of Waterloo; 27 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a son, Kenneth Jr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
She was a great cook, enjoyed making ceramics, reading, sewing and doing puzzles (jigsaw and word finds). Catherine also enjoyed the many dogs that joined their family throughout the years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.