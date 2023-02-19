January 30, 1949-February 10, 2023

OWNINGS MILLS-Catherine Berniece Cannon, age 74, of Ownings Mills, Maryland and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home.

Cathy was born on January 30, 1949, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Lynn and Rose Ann (Niedermeyer) Sands. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1967. On December 9, 1978, Cathy was united in marriage to William Cannon in Cedar Falls, Iowa. During her life Cathy worked at Kmart for 28 years, American Color, and GMAC.

Cathy’s enjoyments included going to Casino’s, gaming online, and reading mystery and romance novels.

Cathy’s memory is honored by her mother, Rose Ann Sands of Waverly; sister, Becky Shafer of Waverly; three brothers, Stan (Pennie) Sands of Waterloo, Steve Sands of Waverly, and Tom (Linda) Sands of Clarksville, Iowa, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father; her husband; sister-in-law, Sandy Sands; brother-in-law, Bob Shafer; and a niece, Erica Sands.

Cathy has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial of her ashes will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cathy’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187